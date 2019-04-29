Young guns Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were among 11 players who were retained by their respective franchises for the eight-team T20 Mumbai League, commencing in Mumbai on May 14.

According to the information on the League’s website, each team can retain two players, but the North Mumbai Panthers have hung on to only one player ahead of the May 4 auction. Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, who won the inaugural edition, have retained batsman Suryakumar Yadav and medium pacer Akash Parkar.

The Shivaji Park Lions have held on to all-rounder Shivam Dube and Mumbai Ranji Trophy skipper Siddhesh Lad.

The NaMo Bandra Blasters have kept in-form batsman Iyer, who is currently leading the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, and wicket-keeper batsman Eknath Kerkar. The SoBo Supersonics have retained Jay Bista and Dhrumil Matkar, while North Mumbai Panthers have held on to only Shaw.

ARCS Andheri have retained all-rounder Shubham Ranjane and medium pacer Tushar Deshpande. Two teams will be added for the second edition of the tournament.