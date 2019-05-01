Surprising, isn’t it?

After beating Manchester City in a stunning quarter-final clash earlier, Tottenham Hotspur were expected to start strongly at home in the semi-finals. But it was Ajax who put one leg in the finals of the Champions League after a decisive away goal on Tuesday night.

Spurs, who missed the presence of injured Harry Kane and the suspended Hueng Min-Son, were no match for their opponents in the first half. Midfielder Donny van de Beek beat the offside trap in the 15th minute and slotted past Hugo Lloris in what proved to be the difference in the end.

First beating Real Madrid, then Juventus and now potentially Spurs; the young Ajax team have been the story of the season so far.

The four-time European champions have a rich history of producing some of the continent’s finest players and, on the evidence of this mature display, their latest crop of wonderkids are worthy successors to Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten, Patrick Kluivert and Dennis Bergkamp.

The average age of Ajax’s starting eleven in the Champions League this season has been 24 years and 257 days, with their line-up against Tottenham the youngest of any Champions League semi-finalist for the last six years.

Here is what Twitter had to say as they put up another brave display.

