Australia’s Steve Smith has brushed aside concerns for his surgically repaired elbow after landing awkwardly from a stunning diving catch in the Indian Premier League.

Smith, who is due to play in the World Cup starting later this month, helped Rajasthan Royals to victory on Sunday when he took a outstretched catch to his right off a mistimed hit from international compatriot David Warner.

The former Australian captain landed heavily on the right elbow that underwent a major operation in January.

“All good, I just landed on it quite heavily, more heavily than I had landed on it previously,” Smith said Tuesday ahead of his next IPL clash with the Royal Challengers in Bangalore.

“From the surgery I have still got some scar tissue and stuff in there and just the impact of the landing affected it a little bit, but there is nothing wrong with it, all good,” Cricket Australia’s official website reported him saying.

Smith and Warner were last month selected in defending champions Australia’s World Cup squad following their year-long bans for ball-tampering.

The duo have enjoyed a solid comeback in the IPL, with Warner in blistering form, topping the competition batting rankings with 692 runs from 12 innings.

Smith has been restricted to close fielding positions throughout the IPL as his elbow recovers.

“I am throwing at probably 70 or 80 per cent. A couple of weeks and I should be back to throwing at 100 per cent,” he said, adding that his elbow rehab was “going really well”.

Smith and Warner will officially return to Australian colours when they head to Brisbane for a training camp this week to prepare for the World Cup.

The World Cup starts on May 30 in England and Wales.