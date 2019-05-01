India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni registered straight-set victories in the Round of 32 in the ATP Challenger event in Seoul on Wednesday. While Ramanathan 6-3, 7-6 won against Nam Ji-sung, Myneni defeated Hiroki Moriya 6-2, 6-1. It was curtains for N Sriram Balaji, though, as he lost 7-6 (5), 3-6, 4-6, to Yasutaka Uchiyama.

Ramanathan also progressed to the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles at the same event. He combined with his partner Brayden Schnur to defeat Balaji and Jonathan Erlich 6-4, 7-6. Vishnu Vardhan, too, suffered a defeat in the men’s doubles Round of 16 in Seoul. He and his partner Evgeny Donskoy lost 4-6, 2-6, to Max Purcell and Luke Saville.

There was disappointment for India No 1 Ankita Raina as she bowed out in the Round of 32 at the ITF $80,000 event in Gifu, Japan. The 26-year-old suffered a heavy 0-6, 3-6 defeat against Kurumi Nara. Raina also lost in the Round of 16 in the women’s doubles. She and her partner Hiroko Kuwata lost 2-6, 2-6 to Zhu Lin and Ayaka Okuno.

Seasoned doubles player Rohan Bopanna lost to compatriot Divij Sharan in the ATP 250 event in Munich, Germany. Sharan and his partner Marcelo Demoliner defeated Bopanna and Dominic Inglot 6-3, 3-6, 12-10 in the Round of 16.

In the ATP Challenger event in Svannah, India’s Sumit Nagal achieved a hard-fought 6-7, 6-2, 7-5, victory over Juan Pablo Varillas in the Round of 64.

