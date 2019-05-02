India’s Tanvi Khanna reached the quarter-final of the Asian Individual Squash Championship after an impressive win over seventh seed Rachel Mae Arnold of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

The Indian dug deep and came back from two games down to win 9-11, 5-11, 18-16, 11-7, 11-6. The 14th seed will now face compatriot and second seed Joshna Chinappa in the last eight.

The reigning champion Chinappa had it easy beating Lee Jihyun of Korea 11-5, 11-6, 11-5, but for the two other Indian players Sunayna Kuruvilla and Aparajitha Balamurukan it was a day to forget.

Malaysia’s experienced and fourth seeded Low Lee Wern ousted Sunayna 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 while Hong Kong’s fifth seed Liu Tsz Ling accounted for Aparajitha 11-9, 11-9, 11-1.

Men’s top seed Saurav Ghosal reached the last eight by defeating Japanese Ryunosuke Tsuke 11-5, 11-8, 11-3 for a comfortable pre-quarterfinal outing.