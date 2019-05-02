Shahid Afridi, one of Pakistan’s greatest ever all-rounders in limited-overs cricket, has finally revealed his real age.

There has always been speculation regarding his age ever since he made his international debut in 1996.

Afridi grabbed global attention when he smashed a 37-ball hundred in his first international knock for Pakistan during a tri-series in Nairobi. He was said to be 16-years-old at that time and his marauding knock against Sri Lanka was the fastest One-Day International century for over 17 years.

Now, more than five years after he played his final ODI for Pakistan, Afridi’s real age has finally been revealed.

The revelation has been made in his autobiography Game Changer, which released in India and Pakistan this week.

In the book, while talking about his first stint with the senior national team, Afridi writes that the year he was born is 1975, contrary to what every official record has stated all these years – March 1, 1980. He doesn’t state his exact birth date, though.

This means Afridi was around 40 or 41 when he played his final match for Pakistan at the 2016 World T20. He has represented his country in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is in a career that spanned over 21 years.