India’s men’s top seed Saurav Ghosal and women’s second seed Joshna Chinappa moved into semi-finals in their respective sections on Friday in the Asian Individual Squash Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

Ghosal’s was the last match of the day and he dispatched Malaysian sixth seed Mohd. Nafizwan Adnan in straight games 11-4, 11-4, 11-3 in just 34 minutes. Chinappa, on the other hand, beat compatriot Tanvi Khanna 12-10, 13-11, 11-7.

Khanna, who had made impressive strides in the championship, took the fight to her senior. Unforced errors undid much of efforts but to her credit, Khanna stretched Chinappa in the first two games before losing them over tie-break points. However, the 32-year-old, would not be denied her passage to the last four.