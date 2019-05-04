With the average age of the Chennai Super Kings “a little” more than others, coach Stephen Fleming on Saturday said managing the workload of his side as the key.

When asked if the team management was monitoring skipper MS Dhoni after he had to take rest mid-way through the tournament due to back spasm, Fleming said: “We look at workload of the players just because we are little bit older than other teams, so we are always monitoring that.

“To be honest, the positive out of MS being sick last week is that he was able to take some rest. That’s one of the challenges when you always want one of your best players to play.

“His back felt great although he was just a little bit weak from the flu that he had.”

The former New Zealand captain said that his team does not wish to complicate things going into the playoffs of the Indian Premier League. Three-times winners CSK sit at the top of the standings with 18 points from 13 matches, and are gunning for a fourth title.

Fleming hinted at making some changes in the team combination against Kings XI Punjab, whom they face on Sunday. It will also be the last group game for both teams.

“If results [of Delhi Capitals-Rajasthan Royals game] go our way today, then we can have a look at some options.”

Fleming added, “But right now, we are firmly fixed on winning tomorrow’s game and playing well. You don’t want to over-complicate things. We have been in this position a number of times. We are very focussed on how we can win tomorrow.”

Middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav’s scratchy form, Fleming said, was not a major worry. who has been named in the 15-man Indian World Cup squad. The 33-year-old has just one fifty in 13 games and his 162 runs have come at a strike rate less than 100.

“I am not worried about him, he is very relaxed,” said Fleming.

“He [Jadhav] does have one eye on the World Cup as all the Indian players do in our side, but for now he is, form wise, firmly fixed on contributing to how many games we have got left. No worries for me, he has been doing all the right things and is looking for another opportunity.”