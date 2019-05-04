India’s Rutuja Bhosale on Saturday won the women’s doubles title at the ITF $25,000 event in Namangan, Uzbekistan. Bhosale and her doubles partner Eudice Chong defeated Anastasia Pribylova and Shalimar Talbi 6-4, 6-3 in the final. Ironically for Bhosale, though, she suffered a 6-1, 5-7, 1-6 defeat to Chong in the women’s singles quarter-final on Friday.

India’s Divij Sharan has reached the men’s doubles final at the ATP Tour event in Munich, Germany. The 33-year-old, along with his partner Marcelo Demoliner, defeated Mate Pavic and Philipp Oswald 6-3, 3-6, 10-4, in the semi-final. The Indo-Brazilian duo will now face Tim Putz and Frederik Nielsel on Sunday for the title.

Sumit Nagal has made his way to the men’s singles semi-final at the ATP Challenger event in Savannah, USA. The The 21-year-old defeated Corentin Moutet 6-4, 7-5 in the quarter-final on Friday. Nagal will now face Italian Paolo Lorenzi in the semi-final on Sunday.

Jennifer Luikham and her partner Ramu Ueda lost in the women’s doubles final at the ITF $15,000 event in Antalya, Turkey. The Indo-Japanese pair went down 5-7, 7-5, 6-10 to Vanda Lukacs and Manca Pislak. Luikham also reached the singles semi-final in the tournament, but suffered a 7-5, 6-7, 3-6 loss to Sapfo Sakellaridi.

Doubles specialists Purav Raja and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan have reached the semi-final of the ATP Challenger event in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The duo defeated America’s Nathan Pasha and Evan King 7-6, 6-2 in the quarter-final on Saturday. Raja and Nedunchezhiyan will now face Australia’s John-Patrick Smith and Matt Reid in the final on Sunday.

At the ATP Challenger event in Seoul, South Korea, Ramkumar Ramanathan suffered a semi-final defeat in the men’s doubles on Friday. The Indian and his partner Brayden Schnur lost to Sergiy Stakhovsky and Ruben Bemelmans 1-6, 3-6. Ramanathan had lost bowed out of the singles draw with a 4-6, 7-6, 6-7 Round of 16 loss to Zhe Li on Thursday.

At the ITF $25,000 event in Namangan, Uzbekistan, India’s Aryan Goveas lost in the men’s doubles semi-final on Friday. He and his partner Jose Fco. Vidal Azorin lost 4-6, 4-6 to Roman Safuillin and Evgeny Tyurnev.

Saumya Vig and Katiya Malikova lost in the women’s doubles semi-final at the ITF $15,000 event in Cairo, Egypt. The duo lost 0-6, 5-7 to Seone Mendez and Charlotte Romer.

There was another defeat in a final for an Indian player on Saturday. Vijay Sundar Prashanth and his Turkish partner Tuna Altuna lost 6-3, 4-6, 0-10 to Alexander Merino and Manuel Pena Lopez in the men’s doubles final of the ITF $25,000 event in Santa Margherita Di Pula, Italy.

At the ITF $15,000 event in Cairo, Egypt, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vignesh Peranamallur lost in the men’s doubles semi-final. The Indian pair went down 6-7, 3-6 to Bernardo Saraiva and Alexander Igoshin.