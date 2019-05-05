West Indies batsmen John Campbell Shai Hope recorded the highest ever opening partnership in One-Day International cricket on Sunday during a tri-series match against Ireland. The duo added 365 runs for the first wicket at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

The previous record for the highest opening stand was set by Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman and Iman-ul-Haq during an ODI against Zimbabwe in 2018. They’d added 304 runs for the first wicket.

On Sunday, though, Campbell and hope ended up registering the second-highest ever partnership for any wicket in ODIs. They fell just eight runs short of breaking the record for the highest partnership for any wicket in ODIs.

WHAT. A. PARTNERSHIP.



John Campbell and Shai Hope have smashed the world record for the highest ODI stand, falling just eight runs shy of breaking the record for any wicket.



— ICC (@ICC) May 5, 2019

Campbell got out for 179 off 137 in the 48th over, and Shai Hope perished three balls later for 170 off 152. This is also the first time in ODI history that both openers have made 150 in an innings.

The duo sent the Irish attack on a leather hunt with some brutal strokeplay. Together, they smashed eight sixes and 37 boundaries.

Batting first, West Indies went on to score a massive 381/3 in their 50 overs. Barry McCarthy was the most successful bowler for Ireland, picking the wickets of Campbell and Hope in his spell of 2/76 from 10 overs.

Ireland, West Indies and Bangladesh are currently involved in a tri-series which will have seven matches in all, including the final.