Former world number one Roger Federer has returned to third in the ATP rankings released Monday, replacing Alexander Zverev after the reigning champion was knocked out of the Munich Open at the quarter-finals stage.

Federer, who has won a record 20 Grand Slams, is making his return to clay at the Madrid Open this week after three years’ absence.

Elsewhere Stefanos Tsitsipas takes ninth spot from American John Isner following the Greek’s victory at the Estoril Open.

Novak Djokovic remains first ahead of Rafael Nadal to mark the Serb’s 250th week as world number one, a record only bettered on four occasions in the past.

Osaka stays on top

Meanwhil, Japan’s Naomi Osaka remained atop of WTA rankings, ahead of Czech Petra Kvitova and Romanian Simona Halep.

The largely unchanged top 20 saw Belgian Elise Mertens drop two places to 20th after being knocked out of the first round of the Madrid Open on Sunday by Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 103rd in the world.

ATP rankings as of May 6, 2019

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11160 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7765

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 5590 (+1)

4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5565 (-1)

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5085

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4115

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3780

8. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 3225

9. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3190 (+1)

10. John Isner (USA) 3085 (-1)

WTA rankings as of May 6, 2019

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6151 pts

2. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5835

3. Simona Halep (ROM) 5682

4. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5220

5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5111

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4921

7. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4765

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4386

9. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 4275

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3520