The first match of the Women’s T20 Challenge, which is being played alongside the Indian Premier League, could not have been a better advertisement for the tournament.

Captains Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur – the two pillars of India’s Twenty20 International team – played stunning knocks as Mandhana’s Trailblazers sneaked in a thrilling two-run win over Kaur’s Supernovas on Monday in Jaipur. In a match that went down to the wire, the two Indians shone once again.

After being put in to bat, Mandhana led from the front with a smart knock of 90 (67 balls) adapting to the wicket and batting till the end. The stylish left-hander may have missed on her second T20 hundred but her knock, with 10 fours and three sixes, was another reminder of the Wisden Cricketer of the Year’s prodigious talent.

But she was almost usurped by her T20I skipper as Harmanpreet who marked her return from injury with an unbeaten 46 off 34 balls.

With 19 needed off the final over, Harmanpreet almost got her team over the line smashing veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami for three fours from the first four balls.

With seven needed off two deliveries, Harmanpreet all but won the match with what everyone thought was a six. But after several replays, it appeared that the ball had landed a fraction inside the ropes. With three needed off the last ball, Goswami bowled a perfect ball which Harmanpreet missed and scampered for a single. But it was not to be as her partner was run out.

Nonetheless, it was entertaining cricket which set the pace for the next three matches in the first-of-its-kind tournament between three teams in India. Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to it.

What an amazing start to these matches!!! 19 runs required off the last over of @JhulanG10 and @ImHarmanpreet nearly pulled it off 😮 Let’s not forget @mandhana_smriti 90 to steer #Trailblazers to a defendable total. #SupernovasvTrailblazers @IPL #wewantmore pic.twitter.com/O2Ttx0GfC4 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 6, 2019

Smriti Mandhana is our key performer for the Trailblazers for her stunning 90 off 67 deliveries 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/YLi6jkZCZK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2019

Good to see Smriti Mandhana continue her good form. She is going to be one of the major draws at the #WomensIPL — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 6, 2019

I never tire of watching Smriti hit straight and in the V. Classiest of sights. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) May 6, 2019

Two matches, 6,780 km apart, simultaneously demonstrating the entertainment on offer in domestic women's cricket.#YourCounty #WIPL — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) May 6, 2019

Fantastic start to the Women’s T20 challenge.

Smriti Mandhana 90 (67) showed her class.

Harmanpreet Kaur almost took Supernovas home.

Mighty impressed with Ecclestone 2/11 (4 overs)@mandhana_smriti @ImHarmanpreet #SNOvTBL — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) May 6, 2019

Jhulan Goswami and Smriti Mandhana were the only two players that elicited somewhat of a cheer from the sparse crowd here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur for the first match of the #WomensT20Challenge. #WomensIPL pic.twitter.com/dd0QmiRIz9 — Sahil Bhalla (@IMSahilBhalla) May 6, 2019