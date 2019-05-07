Mujeeb ur Rahman had a tough Indian Premier League. While picking up an injury meant that he played fewer matches, the off-spinner proved to be expensive for his side Kings XI Punjab.

With only three wickets from five games at an economy rate of 10.05, Mujeeb failed to impact the league like he did in the last season, where he picked up 14 wickets from 11 games.

But with his IPL done, the leg-spinner has shifted his focus to another big event – the World Cup – in England. While the conditions in England will be completely different what he got in India, Mujeeb is confident his team can do well despite no one giving them a chance.

“Earlier we were just participating in the events. It was never about winning,” Mujeeb said. “Now we are a different team and it’s not just about participating now. We are thinking about winning this time and reaching the semi-finals at the World Cup.”

The 18-year-old will be one of the key players for Afghanistan team, which also includes stars like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. The duo are still playing the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who play Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

There is no doubt that there will be competition among the three to find a place in the playing XI. It is also likely that Mujeeb will be the one sitting out for most matches. Going by his form and recovery time needed from the shoulder injury he suffered a few weeks ago, Mujeeb also understands the season.

He, however, believes that sometimes it comes down to luck, and that his side are well prepared in what will only be their second World Cup.

“The first season of IPL was good but in the second season...sometimes, it’s not your day,” he said. “The second season was decent and I was injured but whenever I play in IPL or for Afghanistan, I am always prepared. I never try anything new.”

But for a bowler who already has 51 wickets, including a five-for, from 28 ODIs at an economy rate of 3.75 and average of 18.8, it is just a matter of time before the mystery spinner finds consistency.

“Everyone in the world is ready and so am I. It is necessary that I bowl well and be consistent,” he said. “I have bowled in England before and the key is to bowl consistently at one spot. If I can deliver how we have planned things, it will be easy.”

It is something that his team needs as well. Four years ago at the 2015 World Cup, Afghanistan were the newcomers. Out of the six matches they played, they managed to win the one over Scotland in a nail-biting encounter.

Four years on, only eight players from that team remain and while it is a big boost for the team that Hamid Hassan has returned to lead the pace attack, the team is still dependent on the spin-trio.

Chief selector Dawlat Khan Ahmadzai, however, believes that the spinners will only add to the strength of the team.

“Hasan is back into the fast bowling attack and that is a big boost,” Ahmadzai said. “He has been a great fast bowler for Afghanistan and will lead the pace attack alongside Dawlat Zadran. There was no Rashid or Mujeeb in 2015. With the team composition we have, we can definitely surprise a few teams.”

‘We can make it to the semi-finals’

Mujeeb ur Rahman (left) with Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin | Image courtesy: Deepak Malik /SPORTZPICS

The 2019 World Cup will be played in a format similar to the 1992 World Cup, where each team gets to play nine other opponents in the group stage. This means that teams have to be consistent to qualify for the last four.

“I think we can make the semi-finals. We have a well-balanced team. Rashid has done well in county cricket, Mujeeb can use the new ball and we have good fast bowlers.

“Two things are required for the team to perform well: selection and preparation. We have been working on that for the past six months. We have played in Scotland and South Africa, we feel the preparation is complete,” Ahmadzai said.

Mujeeb, Rashid and Nabi offer variety, which could trouble batsmen at the mega event. Mujeeb, who was teammate with R Ashwin in the IPL, said that it works in their favour and he has picked up a few tricks from Ashwin.

“I sometimes bowl away from the batsman, sometimes it comes in. It’s different from Rashid and Nabi. If we are playing for Afghanistan we pre-decide at team meeting [how I have to bowl] and I bowl the new ball so we decide [on our approach],” he said.

When the team takes the field against Australia on June 1 for their tournament opener at Bristol, fans back home will hope that their star trio can deliver. Mujeeb says he is ready.

“I have bowled in IPL to the batsmen I will face in World Cup too. The preparations will be good because we are team Afghanistan. The language is easier and planning is better.”