Indian cricket’s latest sensation Prithvi Shaw will lead the North Mumbai Panthers in the second edition of the T20 Mumbai League starting next week, it was announced Wednesday.

The league, an eight-team affair, will be held from May 14 to May 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The North Mumbai squad comprises, among others, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Pravin Tambe and is coached by Umesh Patwal, the release stated.

Earlier, Arjun Tendulkar was, on Saturday, picked for Rs 5 lakh by the Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb.

Among the top Mumbai cricketers, Shreyas Iyer, Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad and Shivam Dube will feature in the tournament this season.

Tendulkar, Gavaskar and Vengsarkar – all Mumbaikars and stalwarts of Indian cricket –recently spoke at length about how the T20 Mumbai League is going to be beneficial in several ways in the coming years.

After a successful debut season last year, where six teams participated and the Suryakumar Yadav-led Triumph Knights Munbai North East emerged as champions, the tournament will have two additional teams this time around. It will run till May 26, with a total of 23 matches being played at the iconic venue.

The teams that will participate this year are: Triumph Knights MNE, Aakash Tigers MWS, Eagle Thane Strikers, North Mumbai Panthers, SoBo SuperSonics, Shivaji Park Lions, NaMo Bandra Blasters and ARCS Andheri.