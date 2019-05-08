IPL 2019, Eliminator, DC vs SRH Live: Delhi win toss, opt to field first
Catch live updates of the playoff match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad here.
Delhi are in the final after seven years while Hyderabad look to shake off their patchy form.
Live updates
CHANGES: Colin Munro replaces Colin Ingram for Delhi Capitals. Deepak Hooda comes for Yusuf Pathan.
Lineups:
SRH: Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi
DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult
TOSS: Delhi Captials have won the toss and Shreyas Iyer opts to field first. “We are going to treat it as another game but we are nervous – I think that is a good thing.”
6:58 pm: SRH cruised to an easy win when they first met this season. DC, since then, regrouped and went on a winning run. Rabada, Morris and Keemo Paul were on fire as Kane Williamson’s side slumped to a tame defeat at home.
6:52 pm: Manish Pandey has been a good run of form recently. Here is Vishal on what worked for the Karnataka batsman recently after a poor start.
6:50 pm: We have just had had the pitch report. It looks like a good surface to bat on with a hint of turn. This has been the case with Visakhapatnam for a number of years now.
Hello and welcome to the Indian Premier League eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam. Who would have expected Delhi to reach this stage of the competition. The perennial underachievers of the competition have been terrific so far and are looking to get into the finals for the first time.
From being the whipping boys of the league, they are now a force to reckon with. They have now made it to the knock-out stages. Delhi Capitals are playing the do-or-die game despite securing 18 points after nine wins and five losses from 14 matches.
They are the in-form team. SRH, on the other hand, have struggled after David Warner and Jonny Bairstow had to leave for national duties and they needed a favour from the Mumbai Indians in the last match of the tournament to come through.