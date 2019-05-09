India No 1 in women’s singles Ankita Raina continued her good run to reach the quarter-final at the $60,000 ITF event in Luan, China.

The second seed beat Yue Yuan 6-2,6-3 in the singles second round to set up a clash with Eudice Chong. However, the Indian was out of doubles contention as she and partner Akiko Omae were beaten by Siqi Cao and Fang Ying Xun 2-6, 6-3, [10-8].

At the Busan Challenger, Vishnu Vardhan and Toshihide Matsui got the better of fourth seeds N Sriram Balaji and Jonathan Erlich in the quarter-final. The unseeded pair won 6-4, 7-5 to reach the semi-final.

Prarthana Thombare and partner Nao Hibino lost their doubles match at the $80,000 ITF event in Cagnes-Sur-Mer, France 3-6, 1-6 to Akgul Amanmuradova and Ekaterine Gorgodze

At the $15,000 ITF event in Kampala, Uganda, Aryan Goveas beat Issmael Changawa Ruwa Mzai 6-4, 6-2 while Muthu Aadhitiya Senthilkumar beat Darryl Hale 6-1, 6-2 and Niki Poonacha beat William Bushamuka 7-6(4), 6-3. However, Ivan Nedelko beat Rishi Reddy 7-5, 6-3.