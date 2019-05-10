The Premier League has marked its return to prominence on the European stage in a week punctuated by spellbinding drama with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur set to meet in just the second all-English Champions League final next month.
Chelsea and Arsenal then ensured the success of English teams won’t just be limited to the continent’s top club competition, both reaching the Europa League showpiece to give the Premier League an unprecedented four European finalists, the first time there has been such a sweep.
Only twice before in European football – the 1972 UEFA Cup and 2008 Champions League – had two English teams contested a final, but two improbable comebacks guaranteed another such clash on June 1 in Madrid.
Here’s a look at how football Twitter reacted to this unprecedented turn of events.
The Europa League final will be played on May 29.