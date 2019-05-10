The Premier League has marked its return to prominence on the European stage in a week punctuated by spellbinding drama with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur set to meet in just the second all-English Champions League final next month.

Chelsea and Arsenal then ensured the success of English teams won’t just be limited to the continent’s top club competition, both reaching the Europa League showpiece to give the Premier League an unprecedented four European finalists, the first time there has been such a sweep.

Only twice before in European football – the 1972 UEFA Cup and 2008 Champions League – had two English teams contested a final, but two improbable comebacks guaranteed another such clash on June 1 in Madrid.

Here’s a look at how football Twitter reacted to this unprecedented turn of events.

4 - This is the first time that all four places in the Champions League/European Cup and Europa League/UEFA Cup finals will be filled by one country. Domination. pic.twitter.com/GrXFPvAemA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2019

The 2018-19 #UEL Final will be the 10th time both finalists are from the same nation:



1972: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

1980: 🇩🇪 v 🇩🇪

1990: 🇮🇹 v 🇮🇹

1991: 🇮🇹 v 🇮🇹

1995: 🇮🇹 v 🇮🇹

1998: 🇮🇹 v 🇮🇹

2007: 🇪🇸 v 🇪🇸

2011: 🇵🇹 v 🇵🇹

2012: 🇪🇸 v 🇪🇸

2019: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



2019 the first time both are from the same city. 🛣 pic.twitter.com/Fd7nWg1Cdq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 9, 2019

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool vs. Tottenham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal vs. Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



This is the first ever season in which all four teams in the #UCL Final and #UEL final are from the same nation. pic.twitter.com/6IfW4dIY3b — Coral (@Coral) May 9, 2019

There’s only two good teams in the Premier League but somehow four English clubs in the European finals — Tom Adams (@tomadams83) May 9, 2019

The year of the Premier League 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MOuvoA3kNF — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 9, 2019

Intensity, physicality, tactics, technique... That combination is only found in the Premier League. Plus the strongest finances. Brilliant to see four English clubs in finals. And a fifth who might even win the league!! — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 9, 2019

What I believe to be unprecidented.... There has never been finalists of both the CL and the UEL all from the same country before? Right? Spain came close with 3/4 a few years back....



SO GG TO THE ENGLISH CLUBS!!!! 4/4 BABIES! — Nick (@Nick28T) May 9, 2019

All four European finalists have lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers this season. This is not something I recall saying before. — Nick Goff (@nickgoff79) May 9, 2019

Two European finals. Four English sides. No Manchester Clubs 👀 pic.twitter.com/FYUD5sSi6o — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 9, 2019

Premier league clubs in Europe this season pic.twitter.com/uuhklkd6Va — ✊🏾 Jiren Kakarot✊🏾 (@keyno_keynz) May 9, 2019

Everyone: “Brexit means Brexit!”



English clubs: WE WILL NOT LEAVE EUROPE! pic.twitter.com/Hl68JcwUuI — Nick Coppack (@nickcoppack0) May 8, 2019

The Europa League final will be played on May 29.