Ratanbala Devi scored a hat-trick as Sethu Football Club hammered SAI-STC Cuttack 9-0 on Friday to remain at the top of Group II in the Indian Women’s League in Ludhiana.

Ratanbala scored in the fourth, 29th and 88th minutes to take Sethu to a massive win. Sandhiya (9th and 87th) struck twice while Indumathi (45+2), Dangmei Grace (66) and Sabitra Bhandari (81st) scored one goal each.

Subha Patra of SAI-STC Cuttack scored an own goal in 73rd minute. In the other match, Manipur Police continued their top form by beating Baroda Football Academy 6-1.

Bala Devi was on song again as she scored a hat-trick (13th, 37th and 45+3). The other goal-scorers for Manipur Police were Daya Devi (7th) and Prameshwori Devi (90th). Mona scored the lone goal for Baroda Football Academy in the 33rd minute.