In a step to curb the menace of doping in the sport, the Wrestling Federation of India on Friday said in a statement that it will ban and fine the coaches if wrestlers in the national camp fail a dope test.

WFI said that it has paid Rs 32 lakh as fines to international governing body United World Wrestling because of dope tainted wrestlers in the past two years.

It was one of reasons that forced the federation to take this step.

“The federation has decided that if results of dope tests of any wrestler during national camp and international championships are found to be positive, then not only the athlete but also all the trainers at the camp will be barred and penalised,” WFI said in a statement.

Coaches now have an additional responsibility to keep an eye on the routine and food intake of the athletes apart from training them.

“If a trainer finds a wrestler suspicious or if there is any wrestler who does not follow the directions of a trainer, then he can inform the Federation’s office. Action will be taken by the Federation in this regard,” the statement further read.