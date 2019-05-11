Novak Djokovic enhanced his credentials as the greatest threat to Rafael Nadal winning a 12th French Open title next month after he beat Dominic Thiem on Saturday to reach the Madrid Open final.

If Nadal overcomes the talented Stefanos Tsitsipas later on Saturday, it will be the Spaniard and Djokovic in Sunday’s final, in what could prove a dress rehearsal for the title match at Roland Garros too.

Djokovic’s 7-6 (7/2) 7-6 (7/4) win over Thiem was far from comfortable, the Madrid crowd treated to two exhilarating sets of baseline tennis, but the Serb found his best in both tie-breaks.