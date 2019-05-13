Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard was fined 25% of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during the Indian Premier League final against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad on Sunday, an IPL release said.

Pollard, who was unhappy with the umpire not calling the previous delivery from Dwayne Bravo a wide outside the off stump in the final over of the Mumbai Indians’ innings. In response, he took guard where the ball had passed from and then walked away as the bowler was running in for the next delivery.

Both the umpires then had a chat with the West Indies batsman before the 32-year-old smashed two consecutive boundaries to remain unbeaten on 41 runs off 25 balls and helped his team set a competitive 150-run target for the defending champions.

“Mr Pollard admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the release said.

Pollard was understandably frustrated as he had failed to score any run in the first two deliveries of the final over and threw his bat high in the air when the third ball was not called a wide. But he was criticised by the commentators for the show of dissent and the match referee also felt that his actions were not in tune with the spirit of the game.