Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings on Sunday to win a record fourth Indian Premier League title. The victory marked the end of an entertaining 12th edition of the T20 tournament.

After the match, there were plenty of awards that were handed out to the top performers right through the six weeks.

From Andre Russell’s belligerence with the bat to Imran Tahir’s brilliance with the ball, IPL 2019 had some incredible individual performances from players across all eight teams.

Here are all the winners:

Player of the Match for the final – Jasprit Bumrah

The right-arm quick was at his best in the all-important final on Sunday. He returned with figures of 2/14 from his four overs to hand Mumbai Indians a memorable win.

Emerging player of the season – Shubman Gill

The Kolkata Knight Riders batsman scored 296 runs in 14 matches, at an average of 32.88 and a strike-rate of 124.30. The 19-year-old registered three half-centuries in the season and took home Rs 10,00,000.

Perfect catch of the season – Kieron Pollard

There were plenty of breathtaking catches in IPL 2019, but the best of the lot was Pollard’s effort at deep point to remove Suresh Raina at the Wankhede Stadium. The West Indian received Rs 1,00,000 for his effort.

Stylish player of the season – KL Rahul

The Kings XI Punjab batsman was adjudged the most stylish player of the season, having scored 593 runs from 14 matches, at an average of 53.90 and a strike-rate of 135.38.

Purple Cap [most wickets] – Imran Tahir

He’s 40-years-old but there’s simply no stopping Tahir. The CSK leg-spinner took 26 wickets in 17 matches, at an average of 16.57 and with an economy-rate of 6.69. He overtook Delhi’s Kagiso Rabada in the final.

Orange Cap [most runs] – David Warner

Making a comeback to top-flight cricket after a one-year ban, Warner was a man on a mission. The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener blasted his way to a staggering 692 runs in just 12 games, at an average of 69.20 and a strike-rate of 143.86.

Most Valuable Player – Andre Russell

Was there ever any doubt for this award? The Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder took power-hitting to a different level altogether this season. Russell finished with 510 runs from 14 matches, at an average of 56.66 and a strike-rate of 204.81. He also took 11 wickets, at an average of 26.09 and an economy-rate of 9.51.

Super Striker of the season – Andre Russell

Again, there were no two ways about this award. Hardik Pandya did try his best to stay in touch but Russell’s 204.81 was beyond anyone’s reach. The West Indian took home a cash-prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a SUV for his sensational hitting through the season.