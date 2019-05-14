Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry and Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry will make a little history when they clash in the NBA’s Western Conference finals starting on Tuesday.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau it will be the first time a pair of brothers have played each other in a conference final – and the first time two brothers have clashed in the playoffs since Spain’s Marc Gasol and the Grizzlies took on Pau Gasol’s Spurs in the 2017 first round.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry, 31, will be playing in a fifth straight conference final, while Seth will be fighting for an NBA Finals berth for the first time.

“So many years I’ve watched Steph play in the Western Conference final, the NBA finals – being in the crowd,” 28-year-old Seth said after the Trail Blazers edged the Denver Nuggets 100-96 in game seven of their second-round series on Sunday.

“It’s going to be fun to be out there on the court, competing to get to the finals. It’s a dream come true for us two.”

It might seem like a nightmare scenario for the brothers’ parents, former Charlotte Hornets star Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, but Sonya told US sports broadcaster ESPN it was a win-win for the family.

“From our end, to see both of our sons to compete at this level and for the goal to be a championship is such a blessing,” she said. “We never could imagine this.

“One of them might go home, but we’re going to the championship.”

The Curry parents have been travelling the country watching their sons’ playoff games. Dell Curry told ESPN their biggest dilemma now will be deciding “who represents who.” But his wife had a solution for which parent will wear Blazers gear and which will sport Warriors colors.

“We are flipping a coin every game,” she said.