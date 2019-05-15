Former 50m backstroke national record holder MB Balakrishnan was killed in a road accident in Arumbakkam, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday night, newstodaynet.com reported.

According to the report, the 29-year-old was on his way home with a friend when his two-wheeler slid why trying to overtake a lorry and the front wheel of the vehicle ran over him.

Balakrishnan, who recently completeled his MS in the USA, was the gold medallist at the 11th South Asian Games in Dhaka and had represented India in the 2010 Asian Games.