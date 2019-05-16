Nick Kyrgios has launched an unrestrained verbal attack on the top men in tennis, labelling World No 1 Novak Djokovic’s celebrations as “cringeworthy” apart from slamming Rafael Nadal’s “super salty” double standards.

Speaking to freelance tennis writer Ben Rothenberg on the ‘No Challenges Remaining’ podcast, Kyrgios mocked Djokovic for pulling out of the Australian Open due to excessive heat in the country.

“We’re talking about a guy who pulled out of the Australian Open one year because it was too hot. No matter how many Grand Slams he wins, he will never be the greatest for me,” he said before also calling out Djokovic’s “obsession” to be as likeable as Roger Federer.

The Australian’s criticism of Nadal seemed to be more personal as he blasted the Spaniard for being a poor loser.

“When he [Nadal] wins, it’s fine. He won’t say anything bad, he’ll credit the opponent, ‘He was a great player’.

“But as soon as I beat him, it’s just like, ‘He has no respect for me, my fans and no respect to the game’.

“And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?”

However, the player that got the most stick from Kyrgios was Spaniard Fernando Verdasco. The Australian tore into Verdasco’s attitude, calling him “most arrogant person ever.”

Kyrgios revealed he gets riled up by just hearing Verdasco’s name. “He doesn’t say hello, he thinks he’s so good, he thinks he’s God’s gift. Dude, your backhand’s pretty average and let’s be honest, you hit a ball over a net,” Kyrgios pointed out.

After his explosive rant, all eyeballs will be on the Australian at Rolland Garros later this month when he will be expected to do some talking on the court.

Listen to the No Challenges Remaining podcast HERE