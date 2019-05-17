Hosts Brazil included injured defender Thiago Silva in their squad for the Copa America, coach Tite announced on Friday.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Silva, 34, has been suffering from a knee issue since mid-April but Brazil’s physio Fabio Mahseredjian said the former captain could be in a “good condition” by May 28.

The world’s most expensive player Neymar was also included having returned from more than two months on the sidelines with a foot problem.

There was no space for Tottenham’s Champions League hero Lucas Moura despite his hat-trick in last week’s semi-final second leg against Ajax nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior.

Everton winger Richarlison is included in the 23-man group after an impressive season in the English top flight.

The eight-time winners face Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in the group stage, which starts on June 14, after two friendlies against Qatar and Honduras.

Brazil coach Tite admitted that superstar striker Neymar had “made a mistake” when he clashed with a fan in France but that didn’t deter him from including the world’s most expensive player in his Copa America squad.

‘Neymar made a mistake’

Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, was banned for three matches for lashing out at a spectator following PSG’s shock defeat by Rennes in the French Cup final earlier this month.

His ban will not, however, affect his appearance in the Copa America which Brazil will host from next month.

“He made a mistake but I want to talk to him face to face,” said Tite as he named his squad on Friday.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Ederson (Manchester City/ENG), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Fagner (Corinthians), Alex Sandro (Juventus/ITA), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Miranda (Inter Milan/ITA), Eder Militao (Porto/POR)

Midfielders: Casmeiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Fernandinho (Manchester City/ESP), Arthur (Barcelona/ESP), Allan (Napoli/ITA)

Forwards: Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan/ITA), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona/ESP), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Everton (Gremio), David Neres (Ajax/NED), Richarlison (Everton/ENG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City, ENG)