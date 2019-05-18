India’s Kedar Jadhav, who had hurt his left shoulder during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, has been declared fully fit for the upcoming ODI World Cup to be held in UK.

The 34-year-old Jadhav’s participation in the World Cup was in doubt after he had sustained a shoulder injury while fielding during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab on May 5.

He had immediately left the field and it was reported that he would be out of action for at least two weeks.

“Kedar’s injury was not a serious one and he has fully recovered now. All 15 players who were picked in the squad are travelling to UK,” a team official was quoted as saying by PTI.

India physio Patrick Farhart submitted Jadhav’s fitness report, which cleared him. The fitness test was conducted on Thursday in Mumbai. As per the ICC rules, changes in the 15-member preliminary squad are permitted till May 23.

Speculation was rife that if Jadhav will not recover, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will replace him in the squad. Jadhav has scored 1174 runs in 59 ODIs with a strike rate of 102.53, having made his 50-over debut against Sri Lanka in 2014. India will start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.

Virat Kohli’s side will play warm-up matches on May 25 and 28 against New Zealand and Bangladesh respectively.