Captain Bala Devi scored six goals to lead Manipur Police to a 10-0 thrashing of Bangalore United in the Indian Women’s League at Ludhiana on Saturday.

Bala Devi was on song as she struck in the 3rd, 15th, 16th, 23rd, 59th and 78th minute of the game against a hapless Bangalore defence. Daya Devi (21st and 36th), Rinaroy Devi (58th) and Mandakini Devi (74th) were the other goal-scorers for the Manipur side at the Guru Nanak Stadium.

With this win, Manipur Police finished second in Group II with 12 points, while Bangalore United end their campaign in the second-last position with just four points.

Meanwhile, Sethu FC wrapped up their Group II campaign with a 7-0 victory over Baroda Football Academy.

India international Sandhiya scored four goals for Sethu (14th, 37th, 39th and 86th) while defender Ashalata Devi (42nd), Indumathi Kathiresan (75th) and Ratanbala Devi (84th) found the target once each.