India’s young paddlers impressed in the SET Thailand Junior and Cadet Open, claiming a rich haul of four bronze medals in Bangkok on Sunday, PTI reported.

Oishik Ghosh and Ashish Jain (Hope Boys’ Singles), Sayani Panda (Hope Girls’ Singles) and the Junior Boys’ Team of Manush Shah, Reagan Albuquerque and Deepit Patil displayed great skill and grit to enter the the semi-finals of the ITTF Junior Golden series tournament.

Ghosh beat the talented Masa Hiko Yan of Hong Kong 3-1 in the quarters to clinch a place in the medal round. However, he could not emulate his performance in the semis and bowed out of the tournament, losing 1-3 to Tan Nicholas of Singapore to settle for bronze.

Jain also cruised into the last four with a dominating 3-0 victory over Thailand’s Woraset Bavornthammarat. Up against Le Ellworth of Singapore in the semi-finals, he could not mount much of a challenge and went down 1-3 to be content with a bronze.

Unlike the boys, Panda had to really grind it to finish on the podium. She eked out a narrow 3-2 victory over Maldives’ Fathimath Dheema Ali in the round of eight before capitulating 0-3 to Sum Yee Samm Law of Hong Kong to bring home the bronze.

The India 1 team of Manush, Reagan and Deepit cruised to the last four with a 3-1 victory over Chinese Taipei 1. But they could not maintain the momentum and bowed out with a 0-3 loss to the Singapore 1 team.