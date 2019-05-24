Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India’s only representative in the French Open men’s singles main draw, was handed a relatively easier opening round and has been pitted against world number 92 Hugo Dellien of Bolivia.

The 29-year-old Indian, who could have made it to the main draw as lucky loser last year but had left the French capital by then, would be making his first main draw appearance at Roland Garros and will be facing the Bolivian for the first time in his career.

Despite being ranked seven places below Pranjesh in the ATP World Tour ranking, Dellien is likely to be formidable challenger for the Indian as all his Futures and four Challengers titles have come on clay.

Among the other Indians in singles fray, Ramkumar Ramnathan and Ankita Raina were knocked out in the first round of qualifying.

In the doubles events, four Indians have made it to the main draw with different partners.

While Rohan Bopanna would team up with Romania’s Marius Copil, Divij Sharan will combine with Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner.

The experienced Leander Paes, who will return to Roland Garros after two years, will continue his partnership with Benoit Paire. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan will have Mischa Zverev on his side of the court.