Indian squash player Mahesh Mangaonkar, the top seed moved into the final of the Sekisui Open, a Professional Squash Association event on Saturday in Kriens, Switzerland.

He will meet the third seed Bernat Jaume of Spain in the final.

Winner of the event three years ago, Mangaonkar breezed into the title-round late on Friday beating the fourth seed Daniel Mekbib of Czech Republic 11-4, 6-11, 11-4, 11-8.

It has been a wonderful time so far for Mangaonkar as he went past his two previous opponents without dropping a game after earning a first round bye.