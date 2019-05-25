The Indian team heaved a sigh of relief after scan reports revealed that all-rounder Vijay Shankar hasn’t sustained a fracture on his right forearm after being hit by nets bowler Khaleel Ahmed during a training session on Friday.

Shankar had left the field and was taken for a precautionary scan, the reports of which came on Saturday.

“Vijay Shankar was hit on his right forearm during practice on Friday. He underwent scans and no fracture has been detected. BCCI Medical Team is aiding him in his recovery,” the board posted on their twitter handle.

However, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder did not take part in the first warm-up game. According to a PTI report, he is also unlikely to play in the second practice match against Bangladesh at Cardiff on Tuesday as there is a bit of bruise, which will take time to heal.

Shankar on Saturday took some throwdowns batting ‘single-handed’ during the net session prior to the New Zealand game.