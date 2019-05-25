Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Saturday announced that star striker Ferran Corominas has extended his stay with the club for another year.

Thirty-four goals in two seasons helped Coro, as he is popularly known, become the highest-ever goal-scorer in ISL history, winning the Golden Boot in each of the past two seasons of the league.

“I am happy to come back to Goa and it is what I have wanted since the end of last season. I have always said that my first option was to continue playing here. I love the place, the Goan people and the infrastructure we have,” the forward was quoted as saying.

“The goal for the coming season is clear. After a wonderful campaign last time around, the only thing that remains to be achieved is to be the champions of ISL,” he said.

“I do not have any personal goal. Winning a title as a team is the best there is and that’s the thing that will drive me,” added the Spaniard.