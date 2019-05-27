With huge expectations from India at the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, former international Yuvraj Singh believes all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be the X-factor for the Men in Blue during the showpiece event that commences on May 30.

The 25-year-old is one of the key players India will bank on as they aim to bring home the trophy for the third time since winning the 1983 and 2011 editions.

Pandya played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians’ record fourth title triumph in the Indian Premier League recently, coming into the T20 league after enduring a tumultuous phase following his outrage-evoking remarks on women during a chat show.

Having served the ensuing ban, the star all-rounder pummeled 402 runs in 15 innings in the IPL at a staggering strike rate of 191.42, along with a highest score of 91.

Yuvraj said Pandya’s all-round skills provide balance for India. “It’s important that Rohit [Sharma] and Virat [Kohli]… Either of them have a good tournament. But I think the X-factor in this World Cup is going to be Hardik [Pandya],” Yuvraj was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“He’s currently on form and batting well. And is someone who’s very helpful with the ball. In those conditions, if we play two fast bowlers and two spinners, you have Hardik as your third seamer. It gives the right balance to the team.[In] the last 10 overs, Hardik is going to be very important. But it’s up to him to adapt from Twenty20 to 50 overs. And it depends on how we use him.” he added.

Yuvraj picked India, Australia and England among the favourites to reach the semifinals but said the tournament will be more challenging with flat wickets and batting friendly conditions expected this time around.

“It’s a different ball game now. [Now] five fielders [are] in [the circle]; those days there were four. Scores of 260, 270, 280 were competitive scores. These days the competitive scores have become 300-plus. Because of that one fielder. I feel we still have that unit where they can chase anything. And India has been playing really well in the last 2-3 years.

“I feel India and England have a very good chance of making it to the final. Australia, yes, since [David] Warner and Steve [Smith] came back; they also have a very good bowling attack. These three teams are pretty much likely to be in the last four,” he added.

(with PTI inputs)