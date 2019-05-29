The 12th edition of the ICC World Cup is upon us. Over the course of the next six weeks, the ten best cricket teams on the planet will battle it out across 11 venues in the United Kingdom.

The World Cup is a tournament that brings out the best in every team, the best in every player. This time around, five of the ten teams competing have never laid their hands on the coveted trophy. Rest assured, the matches are going to be intense.

Hosts England, five-time champions Australia and two-time winners India are being touted as the favourites heading into the tournament. However, the likes of South Africa and New Zealand cannot be counted out, and Pakistan and West Indies are more than capable of beating any team as well.

While we brace ourselves for an exciting month-and-a-half of cricket, let us take a look back at some of the greatest matches ever played in World Cup history.

The marquee One-Day International event has provided innumerable moments of magic in its near 45-year history. Many of the matches played in World Cup will never be forgotten – whether it’s India’s epic win over the mighty West Indies in 1983, Australia’s escape past South Africa in 1999, or Ireland chasing down 328 against England in 2011.

