Alexander Zverev survived a bruising four-hour battle to reach the French Open second round on Tuesday while dangerman Juan Martin del Potro also progressed.

German fifth seed Zverev, a quarter-finalist in Paris in 2018, battled past Australia’s John Millman 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3.

The champion in Geneva last weekend fired 57 winners past world number 56 Millman who stunned Roger Federer at the US Open last year.

However, he also committed 73 unforced errors on a blustery day in the French capital.

“John is a tough player who beat Federer so I knew it would be difficult today,” said Zverev, bidding to become the first German man to win the Roland Garros title since Henner Henkel in 1937.

“It was very windy today so that made the conditions very difficult. It was a first match against a great opponent.

“I got through and that’s all that matters.”

Next up for Zverev is Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer, the world number 148 of Ethiopian origin, who marked his Grand Slam debut with a 6-0, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win over Slovenia’s Blaz Rola.

“He (Zverev) has very proven that he belongs up there,” said Ymer, the younger brother of fellow tour player Elias. “He is definitely one of the best in the game at the moment, so it’s a tough challenge.”

Argentine eighth seed Del Potro, a semi-finalist in 2009 and 2018, made the second round with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 win over Chilean world number 58 Nicolas Jarry.

“I think I’m playing well at the moment, but my main goal is still the knee, my health,” said Del Potro who is still feeling his way back after knee surgery.

Next up for the giant Argentine is a clash against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

Jarry lived and died by the sword on Court Suzanne Lenglen, his 47 winners almost cancelled out by his 41 unforced errors.

Other early winners Tuesday included Monte Carlo champion Fabio Fognini, seeded nine, who defeated Andreas Seppi in an all-Italian clash, 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.

Results

1st rd

Fabio Fognini (ITA x9) bt Andreas Seppi (ITA) 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3

Federico Del Bonis (ARG) bt Guillermo García-López (ESP) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Taylor Fritz (USA) bt Bernard Tomic (AUS) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x18) bt Steve Johnson (USA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Dusan Lajovic (SRB x30) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Elliot Benchetrit (FRA) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-3, 6-0, 6-2

Mikael Ymer (SWE) bt Blaž Rola (SLO) 6-0, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

Kyle Edmund (GBR x28) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 7-6 (7/1), 5-7, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-7 (7/9), 6-0, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Juan Martín Del Potro (ARG x8) bt Nicolás Jarry (CHI) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4

With AFP inputs