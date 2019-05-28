India’s ICC World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday provided the two-time champions a major positive – their No 4 batsman scored a century. KL Rahul’s classy 108 off 99 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff gave captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri ample reason to smile.

The right-hander walked in to bat at the fall of the second wicket, just as he did in India’s previous practice match where they lost to New Zealand by six wickets. But unlike that match, where he was bowled for six by Trent Boult, Rahul made the most of his opportunity this time around.

The 27-year-old was in complete control right through his innings, hitting 12 fours and four sixes against a hapless Bangladeshi attack. He was given company by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who himself got a top-class century.

Dhoni was dismissed on 113 off 77 balls in the last over as India finished on 359/7 in 50 overs.

Rahul’s form will be crucial for India at the World Cup. The 1983 and 2011 champions have long struggled to find a solid option for the No 4 slot in their batting order. With their top three – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli – being world class, a steady hand coming in next is exactly what they want.

Twitter was mighty impressed by Rahul’s knock on Tuesday.

Here are some tweets:

Rahul’s form....or perhaps, the lack of runs from the openers in both the warm-up matches will seal the deal for him at Number 4. #CWC19 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 28, 2019

India’s search for no 4 is over. It’s K L Rahul!#ICCWC2019 #starsportsindia — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 28, 2019

It has taken a long time & many chops and changes to the team, but at the last possible moment India have found their number four: KL Rahul. Now they must stick with him - it's the most difficult batting position in ODI cricket. He needs patience through the tournament. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 28, 2019

Rahul making a mockery of the number four trials we ran for a year. #CWC19 — cricBC (@cricBC) May 28, 2019

I'm not normally big on reading too much into warm-up games but I think class has spoken and, at least for the start of the #CWC2019, India has found number four. @klrahul11 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 28, 2019

Stylish century from a stylish batsman! 🤩



KL Rahul is peaking at the right time which augurs well for #TeamIndia. 🇮🇳#BANvIND #CWC19 #SaddaPunjab @klrahul11 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) May 28, 2019

@klrahul11 has shunted Vijay Shankar out of the no.4 slot clearly. Whether Shankar can get no.6 slot in first match depends on whether team management believes playing Jadhav is risk-free as also the conditions at Southampton on June 5 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 28, 2019

KL Rahul confirms his place in the playing XI with this Century... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 28, 2019

The majority of you said KL Rahul, and I completely agree. Living up to your faith in the #INDvBAN match so far. https://t.co/iAjj5FXw8f — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) May 28, 2019

KL Rahul looks twice more effortless than Virat while batting. If only he reaches half the consistency Virat has.... Can be an absolute asset to the team in the years to come. #INDvBAN — Manya (@CSKian716) May 28, 2019