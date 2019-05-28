India’s ICC World Cup warm-up game against Bangladesh on Tuesday provided the two-time champions a major positive – their No 4 batsman scored a century. KL Rahul’s classy 108 off 99 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff gave captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri ample reason to smile.
The right-hander walked in to bat at the fall of the second wicket, just as he did in India’s previous practice match where they lost to New Zealand by six wickets. But unlike that match, where he was bowled for six by Trent Boult, Rahul made the most of his opportunity this time around.
The 27-year-old was in complete control right through his innings, hitting 12 fours and four sixes against a hapless Bangladeshi attack. He was given company by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who himself got a top-class century.
Dhoni was dismissed on 113 off 77 balls in the last over as India finished on 359/7 in 50 overs.
Rahul’s form will be crucial for India at the World Cup. The 1983 and 2011 champions have long struggled to find a solid option for the No 4 slot in their batting order. With their top three – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli – being world class, a steady hand coming in next is exactly what they want.
