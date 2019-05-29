Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has admitted that it will “difficult” for the club to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

Germany international Sane, 23, has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern in recent weeks after reportedly becoming unhappy at a lack of game time in Manchester.

Hoeness confirmed last weekend that Bayern were interested in Sane, but suggested on Wednesday that he could be too expensive for the Bundesliga champions.

“I don’t have any exact figures, but I think that it could be very difficult financially,” Hoeness told Sport Bild magazine.

Bayern smashed their transfer record earlier this year when they signed Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez for 80 million euros ($89.2m), but Hoeness has since ruled out spending more than that on a single player.

Several prominent figures in German football have urged Bayern to sign Sane, including national team coach Joachim Loew and former Bayern and Germany captain Lothar Matthaeus.

“If he did move to Bayern, it would be a good thing for him and for us,” said Loew at an event organised by Bild newspaper on Saturday.

“I am sure that Sane will go to Bayern,” wrote Matthaeus in his column for Sky Sports on Monday.

“When Uli Hoeness publicly admits interest in a player, then the player usually ends up at Bayern.”