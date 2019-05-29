Rafael Nadal continued the strong start to his bid for a record-extending 12th French Open title on Wednesday with a comfortable victory over German qualifier Yannick Maden, while Stefanos Tsitsipas had to dig deep to reach round three.

The 32-year-old Nadal was in near total control against world No 114 Maden bar some nervy moments in the third set, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion will play Belgian 27th seed David Goffin in the last 32.

“He [Maden] is a good player. He had already won four matches so was full of confidence,” said Nadal, whose Roland Garros win-loss record now reads an incredible 88-2.

“For me it was an important victory.”

The Spaniard wasted little time in wrapping up the first two sets on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Maden may have briefly allowed himself to dream of an outrageous upset when he twice broke to level at 3-3 and then 4-4 in the third set, but Nadal put him back in his place with two quick games to seal victory.

Nadal appears to be hitting form at just the right time, after following three consecutive semi-final defeats on clay with the Italian Open title before arriving in Paris.

He finished the match with 43 winners against just 23 unforced errors.

Greek star Tsitsipas did not have things all his own way against Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien on Court Simonne Mathieu, but managed to grind out a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5 victory.

The sixth seed, who beat Roger Federer en route to the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year, will take on either Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena or Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic in his maiden appearance in the third round.

The 20-year-old started strongly with an early break, but appeared unsettled following a medical timeout for Dellien after the world number 86 appeared to twist his ankle.

Dellien quickly sealed the opening set, but Tsitsipas raced through the next two sets and seemingly towards victory.

Despite letting a 4-2 lead in the fourth set slip, the 25-year-old Dellien just would not go away, saving three match points from 0-40 down in the 10th game to level at 5-5.

But Tsitsipas did secure the win in his opponent’s next service game, curling a forehand up the line on his fourth match point.

Results

2nd rd

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) bt Hugo Dellien (BOL) 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5

Corentin Moutet (FRA) bt Guido Pella (ARG x19) 6-3, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5

David Goffin (BEL x27) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Yannick Maden (GER) 6-1, 6-2, 6-4