Chelsea forward Eden Hazard said he expects Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the Europa League final to be his last game for the club.

“I think it’s a goodbye, but in football you never know. My dream was to play in the Premier League and I did this for seven years for one of the biggest clubs in the world. So now maybe it’s time for a new challenge,” Hazard told BT Sport after the game.

Hazard, who scored twice in the final in Baku, has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid and said he had already made up his mind about his future.

“I’ve taken my decision already. Now it depends on the club. I’m just waiting like the fans wait, so you will know in a couple of days,” he added.

“My target today was to win the trophy that’s it, that’s the only thing that was on my mind.”