Chelsea shattered Arsenal dreams of a first major European trophy since 25 years and a vital Champions League spot next season with a comprehensive 4-1 victory in the Europa League final on Thursday.

Eden Hazard scored twice, including from the penalty spot, after Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodriguez had netted to put the Blues in control in Azerbaijan as the Gunners opened the scoring through Alex Iwobi - in what proved to be a consolation goal for the Gunners.

While Maurizio Sarri won his first major trophy as a coach, it was a second Europa League triumph this decade for the Blues.

They will be back in the Champions League next season, but there will be no return to Europe’s top table for Arsenal. Unai Emery’s side had to win here to qualify, yet they were just not good enough on a bizarre night.

Emery was hoping to win this competition for the fourth time. He will get another chance next season, but for now Arsenal’s 25-year wait to bring back a European trophy to north London continues.

Twitter was all about Chelsea.

Maurizio Sarri's managerial career



1990-2005: Serie D



2005-2010: Bouncing around Serie B



2010-2012: Serie C



2012-2015: Empoli



2015-2018: Napoli



2018-: Chelsea, winning his FIRST EVER trophy as a manager.



Almost draws you to tears when you see him look at his medal pic.twitter.com/qrDOzwA0Go — Nicolas Severini (@NicSeverini) May 29, 2019

Maurizio Sarri wins a trophy and a European trophy at that within 10 months in charge at this club. Klopp at four years has zero.



To all the fans that want him out, open your eyes and be patient. Trust the process. — Mod (@CFCMod_) May 29, 2019

FACT: Chelsea are the first side in the 21st century to be crowned Europa League champions without losing a game from group stage to final. #UELFinal — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) May 29, 2019

- Rival Fans: Your Manager has never won a trophy



- SarriOUT fans: Sarri is a loser



- Arsenal Fans: Emery knows how to win Europa League, so no worries.



- Sarri to all haters: hold my beer 😂 pic.twitter.com/c7gc2ocOA0 — Maurizio Ⓜ️ (@CFCNewsReport) May 29, 2019

Kante's first four seasons in England:



15/16 - Premier League 🏆



16/17 - Premier League 🏆



17/18 - FA cup 🏆



18/19 - Europa League 🏆



Man refuses to have a trophy less season.. serial winner. pic.twitter.com/tGY2jrISQ3 — َ (@HazardEdition) May 29, 2019

Chelsea have won 2 PLs, an FA Cup, a League Cup and a Europa League in the last five seasons. This club, man. — OleOleOle (@BrockSolidBlue) May 29, 2019

Maurizio Sarri's first season at Chelsea:



🏆 Europa League Winner

🥉 3rd place finish in Premier League

🥈 League Cup Finalist pic.twitter.com/srX9HNLeqp — Sarrismo™ (@Blue_Footy) May 29, 2019

🇫🇷 Olivier Giroud in this season's @EuropaLeague:



🏟 Games: 13

⚽ Goals: 11

🎯 Assists: 3



👏 One of two players to reach double figures in the @EuropaLeague



🔝 Competition's top scorer



🏆 @EuropaLeague winner



🤷‍♂ Scores goals everywhere he goes. pic.twitter.com/VB1eKMqr8d — SPORF (@Sporf) May 29, 2019

Left his banking job and started working as a coach at the age of 40. Started from the very bottom and made his way up to the Top! From the 8th division of Italy to Serie-A. From Serie-A to PL to Europa League Champion! This man is an inspiration to those who dare to dream! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iCNH6xvAtT — Nouman (@nomifooty) May 29, 2019

2012 - Didier Drogba scores to win Chelsea the Champions League and leaves a legend.



2019 - Eden Hazard scores twice to win Chelsea the Europa League and is leaving a legend.



The King and the Prince of this club. 💙 — Mod (@CFCMod_) May 29, 2019

He loves a trophy...@ChelseaFC's @_Pedro17_ becomes the first ever player to win the Premier League, World Cup, Euros, Champions League & Europa League 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gNyZ8z0RCO — Premier League (@premierleague) May 29, 2019

It requires much zeal and determination to support Arsenal. I'm sick ohoooooo! pic.twitter.com/QJoGhpQxRr — kalete (@ykalete3) May 30, 2019

Arsenal fans scapegoated Giroud for 5 and a half years only for him to show Lacazette how to play like a centre forward. — solly (@sankz15) May 30, 2019

When Arsenal see European trophies. pic.twitter.com/I7lwxcBuzH — Fergie's Fledglings (@RedDevilTimes) May 30, 2019

If Tottenham win the champions League then I’m done with football man. Arsenal are a disgrace — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) May 29, 2019

Arsenal Fan TV didn’t disappoint 😂 pic.twitter.com/0t0SOcVO0q — dave 🐅 (@GucciGovea) May 30, 2019

Kepa's first season as Chelsea manager and he wins the Europa League. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/HU4KYzOGTe — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) May 30, 2019

Chelsea club won the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal fell again in the finals.

This is Cruel competition.

In ‘Rock Top’,this game you can avoid cruel competition.

Your opponent is only your own. pic.twitter.com/0149elk24q — MirageInteractive (@MirageInteract2) May 30, 2019

So Arsenal sold Giroud to Chelsea only to see him score and win a penalty against them in a European final,denying them Champions League football whilst celebrating holding the trophy shouting “Thank you Arsenal”. Only to see the man they replaced him with miss two sitters. Well. — The Chelsea Chaps (@chelseachaps) May 29, 2019

Petr Cech going into the Chelsea dressing room after the game...pic.twitter.com/DplxZbr2xu — betclever (@bet_clever) May 30, 2019

The last trophy Sarri won was the Serie D, back when Abramovich wasn't even in charge of Chelsea...I'm SO happy for him right now pic.twitter.com/sT9dlRxWPi — The Old Guard (@TheOldGuardCFC) May 30, 2019

Eden Hazard in 2016: “I left Lille [in 2012] as a boss and I’d like to leave Chelsea as a boss, if I do leave one day.” pic.twitter.com/8GAdVkuCxn — 🇧🇪 (@FlicksLikeEden) May 30, 2019

Unai Emery: I have won the Europa league 3 times in a row with Sevilla. Believe in me.#Arsenal: We believe in you 🙏



Chelsea: pic.twitter.com/R7AzkWMjPN — Mohamad Zubair Khan (@TheZubairKhan_) May 30, 2019

‘THANK YOU ARSENAL!!’🤣🤣🤣 To think Arsenal fans still think Giroud is their boy #Chelsea #GIROUD pic.twitter.com/XcUJYm8Y9n — G (@gabcfc9150) May 29, 2019

(with AFP inputs)