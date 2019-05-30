Chelsea shattered Arsenal dreams of a first major European trophy since 25 years and a vital Champions League spot next season with a comprehensive 4-1 victory in the Europa League final on Thursday.
Eden Hazard scored twice, including from the penalty spot, after Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodriguez had netted to put the Blues in control in Azerbaijan as the Gunners opened the scoring through Alex Iwobi - in what proved to be a consolation goal for the Gunners.
While Maurizio Sarri won his first major trophy as a coach, it was a second Europa League triumph this decade for the Blues.
They will be back in the Champions League next season, but there will be no return to Europe’s top table for Arsenal. Unai Emery’s side had to win here to qualify, yet they were just not good enough on a bizarre night.
Emery was hoping to win this competition for the fourth time. He will get another chance next season, but for now Arsenal’s 25-year wait to bring back a European trophy to north London continues.
