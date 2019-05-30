The ICC Men’s World Cup begins in England from Thursday with a fresh format pitting the top ten teams of world cricket against one another in a single league phase. With every team slated to face the other in the long group stage, the possibilities are endless and one can be pardoned for having a long wishlist for the showpiece in England and Wales.

With yet another World Cup upon us, our team at The Field apply their wits to predict the four semi-finalists and the eventual winner.

Abhijeet Kulkarni

Semi-finalists: Australia, India, South Africa and West Indies

Winner: Australia

In a long tournament like the World Cup, it’s important to peak and maintain the performances at that level. Irrespective of the talent in the Australian squad, the five-time champions have shown over the years that they are capable of being very consistent and have the winning habit. It’s more like Chennai Super Kings in IPL, who know how to win.

Aditya Chaturvedi

Semi-finalists: India, England, Australia and West Indies.

Winner: Australia

Australia defeated India and Pakistan in away series recently without many of their key players. More recently, they beat England in the warm-up game without many of their first-choice players. Steve Smith and David Warner are playing like they’d never left. This country knows how to win at the biggest stage.

As far as the semi-finalists are concerned, the pre-tournament favourites, India, Australia and England will make it. West Indies have enough firepower with both bat and ball to survive the league stage and grab that fourth semi-final spot.

Ashish Magotra

Semi-finalists: England, Australia, India and New Zealand

Winners: England

In England, the pitches will get even more batting friendly as the tournament goes on and that is where this English batting line-up will become almost impossible to stop.

As far as picking the semi-finalists, England because of their home conditions and the strength of their batting line-up. Australia because of their record in the tournament and the return of Smith and Warner. India because of their recent form, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and the bowling attack. New Zealand because they play consistent cricket, have the bowling attack to take advantage of the conditions and they reach a lot of semi-finals.

Kaushal Shukla

Semi-finalists: England, Australia, India and West Indies

Winners: India

India have the best bowling attack in the tournament and also possess a number of match-winners in their batting ranks. The 2011 winners have the quality to thrive irrespective of the conditions which gives them the edge. With a fairly easy fixture list towards the end of the league phase, expect India to peak as the tournament progresses making them very dangerous in the new format adopted at this World Cup. In the knockouts, I expect India’s pedigree in ICC events to prevail over their biggest challengers England.

England, Australia and India are a class above the rest so expect them to make the cut for the semi-finals. For the final spot, the madness of West Indies could prevail over the methods of New Zealand. Rest of the teams will be kingmakers at best.

Nicolai Nayak

Semi-finalists: Australia, India, England and New Zealand

Winners: England

England’s explosive top order is too good to ignore. Jofra Archer will be their X-factor and pacers Mark Wood, Chris Woakes will play a key part in their success. Bairstow will be among the top 5 highest run-getters.

Australia have vastly improved their form in their last few months and with the return of Smith and Warner, a top-four spot should be an easy target. India have vast depth and their run to the semis should be a cakewalk while New Zealand have an experienced core to see them through.

R Vishal

Semi-finalists: Australia, India, England and New Zealand

Winner: England

Why? Pacer Jofra Archer’s inclusion tips the favour in favour of the English, who will go into this home World Cup with their greatest ODI side.

Having been on a roll since the 2015 World Cup, it is easy to see why they are the favourites – they have won more ODIs than any other team over the past four years. A rejuvenated Australia and a composed India will be contenders but England bat deep and have a slew of match-winners with the bat. That, I feel, will hold the key during this World Cup.

Vinay Siwach

Semi-finalists: Australia, India, England and New Zealand

Winners: Australia

No one handles pressure in World Cups like Australia. The bowlers will be a handful in English conditions and can anyone stop Warner and Smith? No one would want Australia in the semi-final because they are ruthless.

As far as the semi-finalists go, India would make it mainly because of their bowling which gives them an edge over other teams, especially wrist spinners. Top order batting plus MS Dhoni should take them to last four. England sheerly because of their batting which runs so deep that Joe Root is just a normal player. They have players have for every situation plus the pitches help them. They have so many bowling options which is crazy! New Zealand will sneak through. They are the best fielding side and Boult will be the best bowler for the World Cup and carry their hopes. The team enjoys cricket and they’ll just pip West Indies for the last four spot.

Vinayakk Mohanarangan

Semi-finalists: India, England, Australia and West Indies

Winners: England

I would have to go with England because the odds are ever in favour of the side that is capable of delivering the highest scores.

Apart from the hosts, India and Australia are obvious choices for the semi-final spots. For the fourth spot, I believe West Indies have the potential to sneak in and make their first semi-final since 1996.

Zenia D’Cunha

Semi-finalists: India, England, Australia, and New Zealand.

Winners: England

A first-time winner please, and who better than the hosts who transformed their ODI team all for this moment.

In a format where consistent match wins are rewarded and in conditions where flamboyant batting but steady bowling will be the key, it’s hard to see anyone but the usual suspects in the top four. While Australia is ranked fifth in the ODI rankings, the return of Smith & Warner adding to their good run of form this year makes them a dangerous side. The experience of five World Cup wins and a core of the champions from 2015 will only help.

India and England are the obvious choices given they have the tournament’s most potent bowling and batting line-up respectively. Both also have obvious chinks as seen in the warm-up losses, but it’s hard to see them crumble over a month-long tournament with the match-winners they possess. New Zealand have the edge in the race for the semi-final spots because of their understated consistency with both bat and ball. But this fourth spot might actually be the surprise package.

