Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar beat fellow Indian pair of Apurvi Chandela and Deepak Kumar 16:2 to win the 10m air rifle mixed team gold at the year’s third International Shooting Sport World Cup in Munich on Thursday.

This was the Indian pair’s second straight gold medal, after winning at Beijing World Cup in April.

In the new format of mixed team finals, the gold medal match was between the two Indians after they finished as the top two in the second qualification.

In the gold medal clash, the score read 2-2 after the first two shots but after that Moudgil and Panwar ran away winning the next 14 points on the trot.

Earlier in qualification round 2 among the top eight teams, Moudgil and Panwar topped the charts with a total of 631.9 while Chandela and Kumar scored 630. In the initial qualification, the eventual champions were fourth with a score of 629.1 while the silver medallists were 0.1 point behind at 629.

This is India’s fourth gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Munich and they lead the table with five medals.

On Monday, Saurabh Chaudhary had continued his sensational streak in finals as he shattered the junior and senior world record winning his second gold in 10m air pistol while Rahi Sarnobat sealed a Olympic quota place for India in style as she cruised to victory in the women’s 25m pistol.

On Sunday, Apurvi Chandela (who has already earned a quota place in the 10m air rifle), won her second World Cup gold medal in 10m air rifle.