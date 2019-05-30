Top seed Naomi Osaka staged a second successive Roland Garros great escape on Thursday to reach the third round.

The world No 1, bidding to add the French Open to her US and Australian Open titles, came back from a set and 2-4 down to defeat former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Her win came on the back of being just two points from defeat in her tournament opener against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Amanda Anisimova became the youngest American woman since Serena Williams in 1999 to make the third round when the 17-year-old defeated Belarus’ 11th seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2.

Fellow 17-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland also reached the last 32, seeing off Chinese 16th seed Wang Qiang.

The 21-year-old Osaka held her nerve, despite squandering two match points late in the deciding set, to secure her place in the third round and a clash against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

“I was lucky to have played Victoria twice before. I knew she had been playing well coming into the tournament,” said Osaka.

“It was an unfortunate second round draw for me so I am happy to win.”

Osaka finished the two-hour 50-minute encounter on Court Suzanne Lenglen with 52 winners and 43 unforced errors. She becomes the first top seed to win her two opening matches at Roland Garros after losing the first set since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.

“I didn’t push enough through so I have to learn from that but I have to take positives from the match,” said 29-year-old Azarenka.

“She deserves to be where she is – she is very powerful and explosive.”

Siniakova, the world number 42, also endured a marathon win, putting out Greek 29th seed Maria Sakkari 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (8/10), 6-3 in a three-hour 10-minute duel.

Siniakova had trailed 1-5 in the first set before surrendering a 5/2 lead in the second-set tiebreaker.

Results

2nd rd

Naomi Osaka (JPN x1) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

Katerina Siniaková (CZE) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x29) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (8/10), 6-3

Ashleigh Barty (AUS x8) bt Danielle Collins (USA) 7-5, 6-1

Iga Swiatek (POL) bt Wang Qiang (CHN x16) 6-3, 6-0

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x11) 6-4, 6-2

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) bt Samantha Stosur (AUS) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Aliona Bolsova (ESP) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3)

Belinda Bencic (SUI x15) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

With AFP inputs