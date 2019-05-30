The Twitter world searched for adjectives to describe England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ brilliant catch off Andile Phehlukwayo at deep mid-wicket during the World Cup opener at the Oval on Thursday.
England, defending 311, were in the driver’s seat with the wicket and are marching towards their first win of the tournament. Phehlukwayo’s sweep was travelling at a rapid pace when Stokes moved quickly to his left and plucked the catch out of thin air. Watch how the spectators react when Stokes completes the catch. It sums up his brilliance on the field.
Stokes was England’s architect with the bat as well, scoring a scratchy but steady 89 to take his team past the 300-run mark. However, Jofra Archer stole the show with a brilliant first spell to leave the Proteas reeling.