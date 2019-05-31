Women’s second seed Karolina Pliskova was dumped out in the biggest upset of the French Open while 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza made short work of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina as the ninth seed’s disappointing clay season ended on a low note on Friday.

The recent Rome champion Pliskova exited the French Open in a blaze of unforced errors on Court Philippe Chatrier as she was comfortably dismissed 6-3, 6-3 by Croatia’s Petra Martic. The 31st-seeded Martic will face Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi for a place in her first-ever Grand Slam quarter-final.

Pliskova’s defeat means Naomi Osaka will retain the world No 1 spot after Roland Garros.

Martic has now won 14 matches on clay this season, more than any other player on the WTA Tour.

Pliskova was considered one of the favourites after winning the Italian Open in Rome, but said Roland Garros’ premier court did not play to her strengths.

“I think the court is pretty slow, so you just have to play some extra shots,” said the former world No 1, who is still yet to win a Grand Slam title.

Spanish 19th seed Muguruza eased to a 6-3, 6-3 victory on Chatrier to reach the fourth round for the sixth successive year and set up a tie with either last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens or Slovenian Polona Hercog.

Elsewhere in the women’s third round, Anastasija Sevastova saved five match points in an epic clash to beat Elise Mertens 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 11-9.

The Latvian 12th seed will take on impressive Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in the fourth round, after the 19-year-old saw off Spanish 28th seed Carla Suarez Navarro 6-4, 6-4.

Results

Women

2nd rd

Madison Keys (USA x14) bt Priscilla Hon (AUS) 7-5, 5-7, 6-3

Lesia Tsurenko (UKR x27) bt Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 5-7, 7-5, 11-9

3rd rd

Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP x19) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x9) 6-3, 6-3

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) bt Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x28) 6-4, 6-4

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x12) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x20) 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 11-9

Kaia Kanepi (EST) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-0

Petra Martic (CRO x31) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) 6-3, 6-3

With AFP inputs