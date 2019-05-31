New Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said his struggling side received advice from former greats Kumar Sangakkara ahead of their World Cup opener against New Zealand in Cardiff on Saturday.

Sri Lanka, who won the tournament in 1996 before making consecutive finals in 2007 and 2011, enter the 2019 edition on a difficult recent run of form.

They are ranked ninth among the ten teams competing here in England and Wales, and have been whitewashed 5-0 four times in three years. They called up Karunaratne to skipper the side, despite the opener not playing an ODI for his country in four years.

But the likes of Arjuna Ranatunga captain of the 1996 champions and Kumar Sangakkara have given this squad their backing.

“Sanga [Sangakkara] came and gave us some words of advice which was really helpful, he did really well in the last World Cup so it was useful to hear how he prepared, mentally and everything else,” Karunaratne said on Friday.

“Arjuna, who lifted the World Cup in 1996 – he spoke to us and gave us advice before we left Sri Lanka. That is the sort of thing we need to be courageous, past cricketers coming in and helping us. Mahela [Jayawardene] is also here and we hope he will come and talk to us as soon as possible.”

Karunaratne realises that he has a daunting task ahead. “It is not easy when you don’t know the players and they haven’t played a single game in a long time. Even me, I came back into the side after four years so it is not easy.

“But if you get a chance you need to prove yourself. Every time you need to be hungry. Those new players who want to do well, they want to perform to stay in the team.

“I also have some experienced guys that have played World Cups before and they are key if you want to do well, you need those kind of players.”

Karunaratne, who led Sri Lanka to historic Test series in South Africa earlier this year, has a squad that includes six players who have 80 or more ODI caps to their name including veteran Lasith Malinga.

But there are a number of new faces in the squad , and that inexperience could work in Sri Lanka’s favour, according to the captain. The 33-year-old has not decided whether he will open or play one-down.

“No-one seems to remember the domestic level of games. All the other guys who have played in the last couple of years failed to perform for Sri Lanka,” added Karunaratne.

“That is why the selectors want to give a new chance to the players who have done well domestically. That was the past. We have a good side with fresh faces, and are trying to start again.

Like it was the case four years ago, the Lankans open against New Zealand. The Black Caps downed them back then on their way to a runner-up finish and also claimed a 3-0 ODI series win at the start of the year.