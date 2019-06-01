West Indies demolished Pakistan by seven wickets at Trent Bridge on Friday and with that, broke a slew of records on the second day of the 2019 World Cup.
Fast bowler Oshane Thomas took four wickets as Pakistan were bundled out for 105 in just 21.4 overs. West Indies cruised to victory in just 13.4 overs with veteran opener Chris Gayle top-scoring with 50. He reached his half-century off 33 balls with three sixes and six fours before he was dismissed by the returning Mohammad Amir.
Pakistan’s vulnerable batting order was cruelly exposed by some short-pitched bowling by the West Indies pacers on a Trent Bridge pitch famous for big totals. Opener Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were the joint top-scorers with 22 each. The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Wahab Riaz, who scored 18, and Mohammad Hafeez (16). West Indies skipper Jason Holder took three wickets and Andre Russell chipped in with two important ones at the top of the order to give his team the momentum at the top of the order.
Here are some of the important milestones from the match:
- Chris Gayle went past South Africa batting ace AB de Villiers’ record in what was the West Indian’s fifth World Cup. He also has the most sixes in international cricket. Gayle also holds the six-hitting record in World T20s.
- West Indies have made a habit of wrapping things up early, haven’t they? The entire match lasted for just 35.2 overs.
- The win was also West Indies’ fourth biggest in terms of balls remaining. Certainly, it was close to as comprehensive as it could have been.
- Pakistan’s losing streak has now stretched to 11 matches. They were whitewashed by South Africa earlier this year, and one wonders what the fate of the washed out ODI against England would have been. They don’t have an ODI win in 12 consecutive matches. This is Pakistan’s worst run in in the format.
- Age is truly just a number for Gayle, who continues to be among the runs. It’s his sixth consecutive 50-plus score in ODIs. Remember his stunning return to the famous maroon jersey against England at home? Former opener Gordon Greenidge is the only other man from West Indies to achieve this feat. If he crosses 50 in the next match, he jumps to second in that illustrious list. Pakistan’s batting legend Javed Miandad heads it with nine consecutive scores above fifty.
- Pakistan also recorded their second-lowest score in World Cup cricket after getting shot out for 74 by England during their victorious 1992 campaign. Incidentally, Pakistan started that tournament by slumping to a massive defeat to the Windies.
- Pakistan had a forgettable outing the last time they played a World Cup match in England – on that occasion, it was the final against Australia. And it was Shane Warne’s spin, not pace, that they struggled with.
- Amir picked up three wickets in the match, his best returns since the Champions Trophy 2017 final against India. Has he lost a yard of pace, though?