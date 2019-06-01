UEFA announced they would hold a minute’s silence in his honour ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger signed Reyes on the back of Spain’s Under-19’s European championships win where he played alongside Fernando Torres and Andres Iniesta, and a dazzling series of matches with Sevilla the following season.

The emergency services in Andalusia and the authorities in the town where his family live, Utrera, said Reyes died in an accident on the main road from Sevilla to Utrera. They said another member of his family also died and a third person was injured.

Arsenal described the accident as “awful news”.

“Reyes was, of course, a member of the Invincibles,” Arsenal said on their website. “(He) made a significant contribution to that unbeaten season.”

“Thanks for what you gave us, and rest in peace,” Arsenal said.

He won Premier League and FA Cup medals at Arsenal and came on as a late substitute when the Gunners lost the 2006 Champions League final to Barcelona. But it was at Sevilla where the pain will be most keenly felt.

“We couldn’t be confirming worse news,” Sevilla said when breaking the news. “Beloved Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace,” Sevilla, where he spent two four-year spells, said on Twitter.

He helped Sevilla win the Spanish second division in his first stint at the club. He won the Europa League five times, twice with Atletico Madrid and three times in his second spell at Sevilla.

Reyes played 21 times for Spain between 2003 and 2006, scoring four goals. He also won domestic league titles with Real Madrid and Benfica.

After leaving Sevilla in 2016, Reyes played for Espanyol, Cordoba and Xinjian Tianshan in China, before arriving at Extremadura this year as a free agent.

“With broken hearts we announce the news of our player Jose Antonio Reyes’ death in a car crash and we ask for you to pray for his soul,” Extremadura said.

Monchi, who overlapped with Reyes as a player at Sevilla and is now the club’s director of football, also tweeted his sadness and referred to wingback Antonio Puerta, who died of a cardiac arrest playing for Sevilla in 2007.

“Impossible news to believe, impossible to digest, that hard my God,” wrote Monchi. “What a left flank you are going to make, Antonio and you, up there

Spain captain Sergio Ramos, who is also from the province of Seville, came through the youth team just after Reyes and later played with him at Real Madrid led the tributes.

“Broken. Shattered,” wrote Ramos. “I have no words. All the affection for the family. We will always remember you, my friend! RIP brother.”

Roto. Destrozado. No tengo palabras. Todo el cariño a la familia. ¡Siempre te recordaremos, amigo! DEP hermano https://t.co/RKxTsdZlTl — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 1, 2019

A heartfelt message from Cesc Fabregas about Jose Antonio Reyes. 😢



RIP 🌹 pic.twitter.com/cG1HxBguNC — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 1, 2019

I’m devastated to hear the sad news about José Antonio Reyes. Wonderful player, superb team mate and exceptional human being. I wish his family and friends continued strength and courage to get through this difficult time. #takenfartoosoon — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) June 1, 2019

Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain.



Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019



Rest in peace, Jose ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AT6rLFutvI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019

"I am devastated to hear the terrible news about Jose.



"To his family and friends, all support from everyone in the Arsenal family.



"He will remain forever in our hearts."



- Arsène Wenger pic.twitter.com/nrq6ldkSap — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/rCywWwAcvN — West Block Blues (@WestBlockBlues) June 1, 2019

So sad to hear about the tragic news of my former team mate José antonio Reyes. A fabulous footballer and an even greater person. My sincere condolences to his family. RIP my friend https://t.co/gUcdyVTxWc — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) June 1, 2019

Numbed by the news about my former team-mate, Jose Antonio Reyes. Gone far too soon, my thoughts are with his family and friends — Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) June 1, 2019

Devastated to hear the very sad news about my dear friend Jose Antonio Reyes. Rest In Peace — robert pires (@piresrobert7) June 1, 2019

Very sad to hear the news about José Antonio Reyes. An amazing player and a wonderful team mates. My thoughts are with all his family and friends. Rest in peace. — Abou DIABY (@AbouVDIABY) June 1, 2019

Fans recalled their memories of the flamboyant footballer.

Final game of 07 season. Beckham & Roberto Carlos final game, Tom Cruise in the stands, Real Madrid MUST WIN! 10th min van Nistelrooy goes off injured, Mallorca take lead in the 16th min, Beckham injured in the 65th. On comes Reyes, bags 2 goals, La Liga title secured. RIP REYES! pic.twitter.com/LkTvMhDUSk — Damian (@FootballFact101) June 1, 2019

José Antonio Reyes was a player that just did really inspire me as a kid. Such sad news. Descansa en paz 🙏🏻 Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/DUpz88sScN — Joe Weller (@joe_weller_) June 1, 2019

Jose Antonio Reyes lived next door to my grandad when he was at Arsenal. We went over there, in the hopes we could get him to quickly sign my shirt.



He invited us all in, gave us loads of merch, took photos, and was just generally brilliant.



Was always my fav player after that pic.twitter.com/zaYcCeLY4H — Top Scouser (@SmolManSyndrome) June 1, 2019

UEFA have confirmed a minute's silence will be observed before the Champions League final in memory of José Antonio Reyes. pic.twitter.com/v8P1kErgnO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 1, 2019

The terribly sad news about Reyes should bring everything into perspective. Some things really are more important than football. More important than Wednesday. More important than tonight... — Hayley 👩🏼‍💻📚 (@HayleyWright) June 1, 2019

That Reyes goal against Middlesbrough is one of my favourite ever memories from Highbury. Still gives me goosebumps thinking about it now. — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) June 1, 2019

Jose Antonio Reyes. Such a beautiful life cut short, tragically. Sad. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 1, 2019